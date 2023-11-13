WHATEVER HAPPENED TO YARDSTICKS? DO YOU OWN ONE?

Whatever happened to YARDSTICKS?

If you’re under 30, maybe 40: A yardstick is like a ruler but three times longer, and everyone used to have them. For anyone under 20: A “ruler” is a wooden stick we measure stuff with. It was a crazy time.

Someone brought this up online. They said they had three yardsticks in their house growing up, and now they have zero.

The fun part is no one could remember why we EVER had them. The person who brought it up wanted to know if there’s any reason to have a yardstick in 2023.

Someone did finally point out the obvious answer. It’s what yardsticks were always used for Snagging stuff that slid under the fridge.