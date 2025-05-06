What’s Hot Now That Wasn’t in 2005? Sexy Is Getting a Glow-Up

So apparently 2005 is trending — maybe because today’s date is 05-05? Either way, someone on the internet asked a very fun and surprisingly wholesome question:

"What’s something that’s sexy now… that wasn’t 20 years ago?"

The answers? Honestly, a refreshing dose of body positivity, emotional growth, and some good ol’ fashioned common sense.

Let’s take a walk down memory lane — low-rise jeans and all — and celebrate what’s officially glow’d up since the mid-2000s:

🧠 1. Eyebrows with actual shape

Sorry, 2005, but the pencil-thin brows are staying in the past with frosted lip gloss. Full brows are thriving now, and we love to see it.

🌞 2. Not being tanned within an inch of your life

Back then, everyone was either in a tanning bed or using suspiciously orange self-tanner. Now, SPF is sexy and pale is powerful.

🖋️ 3. Having (or not having) tattoos

You’re hot with ink. You’re hot without it. Body autonomy is the new black.

🎂 4. Being 50+ and fabulous

Once upon a time, 50 meant "Golden Girls" vibes. Now? It's giving J.Lo, Halle Berry, and Paul Rudd. Iconic.

🧔‍♂️ 5. Bald guys with beards

Formerly "midlife crisis," now it’s a full-on lumberjack-chic aesthetic. Swipe right.

💪 6. Muscular women

Strong is the new skinny. Biceps are in. Lifting weights? Love that for us.

🧝‍♂️ 7. Long-haired men

From Fabio to Jason Momoa, long locks on dudes have gone from cringeworthy to crush-worthy.

👙 8. Smaller-chested women

Boob job culture has cooled down — natural is in, comfort is queen, and braless is the dream.

🍺 9. Bigger-chested men

AKA: the rise of the dad bod. Safe, soft, and emotionally available? Sign us up.

👖 10. Sweatpants with elastic ankles

Also known as joggers. Pair with calf-length socks and Crocs, and boom: high fashion.

💳 11. An 800 credit score

Forget abs. Tell us your interest rate and we’ll get butterflies.

🧘‍♀️ 12. Emotional maturity

Therapy speak? Boundaries? Knowing how to have a conversation without spiralling? So hot right now.

🥗 13. Being vegan (or just trying to be healthy)

In 2005, it was all Atkins and “low fat” everything. Today it’s kale smoothies and oat milk lattes.

🚭 14. Not smoking

Being smoke-free is now considered sexy, and your lungs are thankful.

📵 15. No social media presence

A little mystery in a world of oversharing? Honestly, it’s giving Bond Girl energy.

🛋️ 16. Going to therapy

We stan a self-aware queen. Mental health is cool, period.

🚗 17. Hand-crank windows

We don’t totally get this one, but sure. Maybe it's nostalgia with a side of biceps workout?

🧙 18. Nerdy stuff

Dungeons & Dragons. Anime. Warhammer. Fantasy novels. What was once “weird” is now an entire aesthetic — and thriving.

Moral of the story?

Sexy in 2025 is less about spray tans and six packs, and more about health, happiness, and being emotionally evolved with a good eyebrow pencil. And honestly? We’re here for it.