What’s Hot Now That Wasn’t in 2005? Sexy Is Getting a Glow-Up
So apparently 2005 is trending — maybe because today’s date is 05-05? Either way, someone on the internet asked a very fun and surprisingly wholesome question:
"What’s something that’s sexy now… that wasn’t 20 years ago?"
The answers? Honestly, a refreshing dose of body positivity, emotional growth, and some good ol’ fashioned common sense.
Let’s take a walk down memory lane — low-rise jeans and all — and celebrate what’s officially glow’d up since the mid-2000s:
🧠 1. Eyebrows with actual shape
Sorry, 2005, but the pencil-thin brows are staying in the past with frosted lip gloss. Full brows are thriving now, and we love to see it.
🌞 2. Not being tanned within an inch of your life
Back then, everyone was either in a tanning bed or using suspiciously orange self-tanner. Now, SPF is sexy and pale is powerful.
🖋️ 3. Having (or not having) tattoos
You’re hot with ink. You’re hot without it. Body autonomy is the new black.
🎂 4. Being 50+ and fabulous
Once upon a time, 50 meant "Golden Girls" vibes. Now? It's giving J.Lo, Halle Berry, and Paul Rudd. Iconic.
🧔♂️ 5. Bald guys with beards
Formerly "midlife crisis," now it’s a full-on lumberjack-chic aesthetic. Swipe right.
💪 6. Muscular women
Strong is the new skinny. Biceps are in. Lifting weights? Love that for us.
🧝♂️ 7. Long-haired men
From Fabio to Jason Momoa, long locks on dudes have gone from cringeworthy to crush-worthy.
👙 8. Smaller-chested women
Boob job culture has cooled down — natural is in, comfort is queen, and braless is the dream.
🍺 9. Bigger-chested men
AKA: the rise of the dad bod. Safe, soft, and emotionally available? Sign us up.
👖 10. Sweatpants with elastic ankles
Also known as joggers. Pair with calf-length socks and Crocs, and boom: high fashion.
💳 11. An 800 credit score
Forget abs. Tell us your interest rate and we’ll get butterflies.
🧘♀️ 12. Emotional maturity
Therapy speak? Boundaries? Knowing how to have a conversation without spiralling? So hot right now.
🥗 13. Being vegan (or just trying to be healthy)
In 2005, it was all Atkins and “low fat” everything. Today it’s kale smoothies and oat milk lattes.
🚭 14. Not smoking
Being smoke-free is now considered sexy, and your lungs are thankful.
📵 15. No social media presence
A little mystery in a world of oversharing? Honestly, it’s giving Bond Girl energy.
🛋️ 16. Going to therapy
We stan a self-aware queen. Mental health is cool, period.
🚗 17. Hand-crank windows
We don’t totally get this one, but sure. Maybe it's nostalgia with a side of biceps workout?
🧙 18. Nerdy stuff
Dungeons & Dragons. Anime. Warhammer. Fantasy novels. What was once “weird” is now an entire aesthetic — and thriving.
Moral of the story?
Sexy in 2025 is less about spray tans and six packs, and more about health, happiness, and being emotionally evolved with a good eyebrow pencil. And honestly? We’re here for it.
