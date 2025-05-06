Listen Live

What’s Hot Now That Wasn’t in 2005? Sexy Is Getting a Glow-Up

Lifestyle
Published May 6, 2025
By Charlie

So apparently 2005 is trending — maybe because today’s date is 05-05? Either way, someone on the internet asked a very fun and surprisingly wholesome question:
"What’s something that’s sexy now… that wasn’t 20 years ago?"

The answers? Honestly, a refreshing dose of body positivity, emotional growth, and some good ol’ fashioned common sense.

Let’s take a walk down memory lane — low-rise jeans and all — and celebrate what’s officially glow’d up since the mid-2000s:

🧠 1. Eyebrows with actual shape
Sorry, 2005, but the pencil-thin brows are staying in the past with frosted lip gloss. Full brows are thriving now, and we love to see it.

🌞 2. Not being tanned within an inch of your life
Back then, everyone was either in a tanning bed or using suspiciously orange self-tanner. Now, SPF is sexy and pale is powerful.

🖋️ 3. Having (or not having) tattoos
You’re hot with ink. You’re hot without it. Body autonomy is the new black.

🎂 4. Being 50+ and fabulous
Once upon a time, 50 meant "Golden Girls" vibes. Now? It's giving J.Lo, Halle Berry, and Paul Rudd. Iconic.

🧔‍♂️ 5. Bald guys with beards
Formerly "midlife crisis," now it’s a full-on lumberjack-chic aesthetic. Swipe right.

💪 6. Muscular women
Strong is the new skinny. Biceps are in. Lifting weights? Love that for us.

🧝‍♂️ 7. Long-haired men
From Fabio to Jason Momoa, long locks on dudes have gone from cringeworthy to crush-worthy.

RELATED: The Sexiest Music Videos

👙 8. Smaller-chested women
Boob job culture has cooled down — natural is in, comfort is queen, and braless is the dream.

🍺 9. Bigger-chested men
AKA: the rise of the dad bod. Safe, soft, and emotionally available? Sign us up.

👖 10. Sweatpants with elastic ankles
Also known as joggers. Pair with calf-length socks and Crocs, and boom: high fashion.

💳 11. An 800 credit score
Forget abs. Tell us your interest rate and we’ll get butterflies.

🧘‍♀️ 12. Emotional maturity
Therapy speak? Boundaries? Knowing how to have a conversation without spiralling? So hot right now.

🥗 13. Being vegan (or just trying to be healthy)
In 2005, it was all Atkins and “low fat” everything. Today it’s kale smoothies and oat milk lattes.

🚭 14. Not smoking
Being smoke-free is now considered sexy, and your lungs are thankful.

📵 15. No social media presence
A little mystery in a world of oversharing? Honestly, it’s giving Bond Girl energy.

🛋️ 16. Going to therapy
We stan a self-aware queen. Mental health is cool, period.

🚗 17. Hand-crank windows
We don’t totally get this one, but sure. Maybe it's nostalgia with a side of biceps workout?

🧙 18. Nerdy stuff
Dungeons & Dragons. Anime. Warhammer. Fantasy novels. What was once “weird” is now an entire aesthetic — and thriving.

Moral of the story?
Sexy in 2025 is less about spray tans and six packs, and more about health, happiness, and being emotionally evolved with a good eyebrow pencil. And honestly? We’re here for it.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close