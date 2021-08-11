When Is Starbucks Bringing Back Pumpkin Spice Lattes?

No official announcement has come from the coffee giant yet, but if history repeats itself, it will be soon. Last year Starbucks debuted their fall beverage lineup on August 25th.

Starbucks always releases new items on a Tuesday, so most likely the menu is coming on August 24th.

According to sources, the coffee chain has already started preparing for its arrival by stocking stores with pumpkin sauce, the key ingredient in many of the popular fall drinks.

This is comforting as Starbucks has been experiencing some ingredient shortages throughout the past few months.

In addition to the popular PSL, the chain will bring back the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

The fall lineup is said to also include a new drink called the Apple Crisp Macchiato, which TotallytheBomb.com notes will replace the Salted Caramel Mocha.