When Your Favourite Ontario Fruits Are in Season 🍓🍒🍎

There’s nothing quite like biting into a juicy Ontario peach or snagging a pint of fresh-picked strawberries from a local farmers' market. That sweet, sun-ripened flavour? Unmatched.

And while we’re all about year-round fruit bowls, there’s something special about eating in-season and close to home— it supports local farmers, tastes better, and honestly, just hits differently.

Here’s your go-to guide to Ontario’s most popular fruits and when you can catch them in their prime:

🍓 Strawberries

Season: June to early fall

Kick off summer with Ontario’s beloved berries! While June and July are peak strawberry season, some farms grow late varieties that stretch the goodness into early fall. Pro tip: Grab extras for freezing — future-you will thank you.

🍒 Cherries (Sweet & Sour)

Season: July to early August

These little gems don’t stick around long, so pounce while you can! Ontario cherries are perfect for snacking, baking, or dramatically spitting pits at cottage picnics.

🍑 Peaches, Apricots, Nectarines & Plums

Season: July to September

The unofficial fruit squad of Ontario summer. Soft, juicy, and sunshine-sweet, these stone fruits are best eaten over the sink or turned into pie (or both).

🫐 Berries: Blueberries, Raspberries & Watermelon

Season: July to August

Yes, watermelon is technically a berry (Google it, we did). These are Ontario’s peak fruit salad months — and trust us, nothing compares to a locally grown blueberry bursting with flavour.

🍇 Grapes (For Snacking, Not Sipping)

Season: August to September

Most of Ontario’s grapes go into wine (bless), but table grapes like the sweet new Jupiter variety are showing up at more markets. Think red, juicy, and snack-worthy.

🍏 Apples & Pears

Season: Late August to November

It’s not fall in Ontario without apple picking and pear-crunching. While early types show up in late summer, September through November is when orchards are poppin’. Time to stock up for pies, crisps, and lunchbox nostalgia.

🍒 Cranberries

Season: August to September

These tart little powerhouses come mostly from Muskoka and the Ottawa Valley, and they arrive just in time for fall feasts and fancy cocktails. Thanksgiving? Sorted.