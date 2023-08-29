When Pickles Pickle the Internet

Pickles are now trendy.

Thanks to Gen Z, the hashtags #pickle and #pickles have a combined 9.6 billion views on TikTok. This comes after a bunch of trends have been going viral on social media surrounding pickles and pickles recipes.

In the same way that Millennials popularized avocados, Gen Z is creating a pickle cultural phenomenon.

The pickle flavour has been making its way into pizzas, salad, chips, seasonings, and even drinks. Singer, Nick Jonas got on the trend, taking to social media to share his love for the “Best Maid Sour Pickle Beer”.

The snack has also become fashionable, with t-shirts, sweatshirts, and more pieces of clothing with all the different types and brand of pickles on them becoming more popular.