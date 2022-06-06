When You Are Tired, People Are Less Attractive To You!

A new study has found that other people look less attractive to you when you lack sleep!

You’ve likely heard of beer goggles, but how about sleep goggles? This phenomenon does the opposite of what booze does.

According to a recent study, lack of sleep could be interfering in your love life — because it makes others look less attractive.

Researchers say that not getting enough shut-eye alters the way we see others.

So if you are hitting the bar on a Saturday night and are tired- it may not be that those around you are not attractive, you’re so tired- you don’t notice!

https://www.studyfinds.org/lack-of-sleep-less-attractive/