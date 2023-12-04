When You Stop Having Sex, This Is What Happens To Your Body!
This explains a lot, LOL!
There are many reasons for people not having sex, and there is nothing wrong with not having sex. (although your partner might think differently)
Healthline confirmed. “Nothing will ‘break’ or ‘get old’ just because you aren’t having sex.” So if you are on a sexual hiatus, please try not to stress…
Time without sexual activity can allow you to focus on self-care and self-love, build emotional intimacy without a physical connection, and/or give you the time to boost your fitness level, physical strength, and stamina.
But know this! Stuff does happen to your body when you stop having sex!
Menstrual cramps might worsen
Vaginal walls can weaken and thin
Prostate health declines
Your immune response could weaken
Aches and pains might seem more prevalent
You may not sleep as well
Your energy and motivation may drop
Your cardiovascular health could decline
Your anxiety might increase
You may be more stressed out!
You may start becoming forgetful!