Listen Live

WHICH OF THESE FOODS IS THE GROSSEST: LICORICE, BLUE CHEESE, OR TOFU?

We all have love hate relationships with food!

By Kool Eats

 A recent survey asked people about several controversial foods and wanted to know whether you think they’re nasty, or delicious.  Let’s see how picky of an eater you are . . .

YOU’LL NEVER EAT FOOD AFTER A FLY LANDS ON IT AGAIN

1.  Black Licorice . . . 59% say it’s gross

2.  Blue Cheese . . . 42% say it’s gross

3.  Olives . . . 32% say they’re gross.  They didn’t specify which kind.

4.  Beets . . . 30% say they’re gross

5.  Raisins . . . 26% say they’re gross

6.  Mushrooms . . . 24% say they’re gross

7.  Tofu . . . 20% say it’s gross

8.  Sushi . . . 18% say it’s gross

9.  Marzipan . . . 18% say it’s gross

10.  Peas . . . 16% say they’re gross

11.  Pickles . . . 16% say they’re gross

12.  Broccoli . . . 9% say it’s gross

13.  Carrots . . . 5% say they’re gross.  They didn’t specify whether they’re COOKED or not, and that may make a difference.

Related posts

Forget Eating Salmon, Eat Like A Salmon

Wendy’s Announces A New Frosty Flavour

77% OF ADULTS THINK YOU SHOULD BE ABLE TO ORDER OFF THE KIDS’ MENU