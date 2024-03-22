WHICH OF THESE FOODS IS THE GROSSEST: LICORICE, BLUE CHEESE, OR TOFU?

A recent survey asked people about several controversial foods and wanted to know whether you think they’re nasty, or delicious. Let’s see how picky of an eater you are . . .

1. Black Licorice . . . 59% say it’s gross

2. Blue Cheese . . . 42% say it’s gross

3. Olives . . . 32% say they’re gross. They didn’t specify which kind.

4. Beets . . . 30% say they’re gross

5. Raisins . . . 26% say they’re gross

6. Mushrooms . . . 24% say they’re gross

7. Tofu . . . 20% say it’s gross

8. Sushi . . . 18% say it’s gross

9. Marzipan . . . 18% say it’s gross

10. Peas . . . 16% say they’re gross

11. Pickles . . . 16% say they’re gross

12. Broccoli . . . 9% say it’s gross

13. Carrots . . . 5% say they’re gross. They didn’t specify whether they’re COOKED or not, and that may make a difference.