Which Provinces Binge-Watches Shows The Most

There’s a new survey out conducted on Canadian’s streaming habits. It turns out that Nova Scotia and P.E.I. residents binge-watch the most TV in Canada.

According to a survey by a gambling review website and entertainment blog Time2Play, 3 out of 4 Canadians admit to binge-watching TV shows.

The survey wanted to determine which provinces stream shows faster, what we’re watching, and which Netflix shows we got through the fastest.

Based on the results and as reported by CTVnews.ca Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are the two provinces where residents finished the season the fastest. It took them an average of 4.3 days to start and finish a standard Netflix season.

British Columbians were the next fastest binge-watchers in the country, with an average of 5 days.

New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador were tied with an average of 6 days.

It takes Quebec residents, an average of 6.2 days to finish a Netflix season.

It took Ontarians 6.3 days to start and finish a Netflix season.

Alberta residents have an average of 6.4 days and Manitoba people with an average of 7 days.

Residents of Saskatchewan were the slowest Netflix streamers across the country. It took them over a week (7.7 days) to finish a season.

Due to an insufficient amount of data, Nunavut, Yukon and the Northwest Territories were excluded from the survey, Time2Play said in a news release.

According to the survey, the majority of Canadians typically binge-watching between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. and watch two episodes before going to bed.

THE TOP SHOWS CANADIANS ARE BINGE-WATCHING THE FASTEST

Season 4 of “Stranger Things”

Season 2 of “The Witcher”

Season 2 of “Bridgerton”

Season 1 of “Dahmer”

Season 2 of “Ozark”

Season 3 of “Love is Blind”

Season 3 of “Umbrella Academy”

Season 3 of “Selling Sunset”

Season 3 of Never Have I Ever

Season 1 of “Inventing Anna”