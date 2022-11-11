Listen Live

Chris Rock Is Coming To Netflix In A Way Never Seen Before!

Get Ready To Laugh, Live!

By Dirt/Divas

Netflix announced Thursday that the legendary comedian will make history as the headliner of the streaming giant’s first-ever live, global streaming event.

It will be Rock’s second Netflix stand-up special. His first, “Chris Rock: Tamborine,’ debuted in February 2018.

Chris Rock Says He Turned Down An Offer To Host The 2023 Oscars

Though this will be Netflix’s first time streaming one, it is no stranger to live comedy events.

“Netflix is a Joke: The Festival” took place in spring and featured more than 330 comedians who performed 295 shows across more than 35 venues in Los Angeles, including the first-ever stand-up show at Dodger Stadium. The event sold more than 260,000 tickets.

Rock has been on the road with his Ego Death World Tour and has a series of comedy tour dates scheduled for venues in California in December with a friend and fellow comic Dave Chappelle.

Rock’s live Netflix comedy special is set to stream in early 2023.

