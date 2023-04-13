Who Doesn’t Want A Castle?

I remember taking my kids to this castle when they were younger. It was a cool concept, and at the time; looked like it was under some renovations.

Now, this little piece of royalty can be yours for just $1.2 Million.

According to the description: Who doesn’t want a real-life Castle? With a little imagination, this property, totals just under 2 acres. It has endless possibilities with the Highway Commercial zoning. It could make a fantastic Brewery, Restaurant or Events Hall.

The main level consists of over 4000 sq ft on the main level, and another 4100 sq ft on the lower level, that’s OVER 8000 SQ FT!! The lower level features a walk-up at the east end of the building for great accessibility. Plenty of private parking out front of the building. Fantastic location with good exposure and plenty of county road travellers. Newly serviced with municipal water and sewer. The business opportunities here are endless!

Or, perhaps turn it into your home and when you call your friends over for dinner you can say, “Want to come to my castle?” (Because no one gets to say that?). Here’s the listing…