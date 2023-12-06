Who Will Be Time Magazine’s Person of The Year?

Time Magazine will announce its annual ‘Person Of The Year’ on Wednesday, and Taylor Swift is on the shortlist.

The publication writes: “Grammy-award-winning artist Taylor Swift has had a major year, from re-releasing her albums with record-setting streams to making one of the most successful concert films in history. Swift’s Eras tour is also on track to become the highest-grossing global tour of all time.”

The other finalists are Hollywood strikers, Chinese President Xi Jinping, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Donald Trump prosecutors, Barbie, Vladimir Putin, King Charles III, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

But Swift has been on a ‘Person Of The Year’ cover once before. She and others were honoured in 2017 as “the silence breakers,” or people who spoke out against sexual abuse and harassment.