Whoopi Goldberg Battling Sciatica, Relying On A Walker

If you’ve watched “The View” lately, you may have noticed that Whoppi had not been there as the anchor. Prior to time off, Whoopi did reveal that she has been struggling with Sciatica.

Whoopi did return to “The View” on Tuesday to give fans an update on her health.

At the start of the show, she said: “Yes, it’s me, I’m back. I was out because I was dealing with something called sciatica, which is basically a bulging disc in your back and it impacts the sciatic nerve, which sends pain down your leg.”

Whoopi was in good spirits joking that the condition was like a “bad boyfriend who came back to mess with me.”

Whoopi also noted she needs a walker to move around and described the device as her “new best friend.”

This isn’t the first health issue for Whoopi. In February 2019, Whoopi also took a break from The View for health reasons as she was suffering from pneumonia and sepsis that almost killed her.