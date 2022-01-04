Whoopi Goldberg Tests Positive For COVID-19

Co-host of the View has tested positive for COVID-19

According to Joy Behar, Whoopi has her booster and is only experiencing mild symptoms.

Currently, the ladies of the View are back at home doing the show remotely amid rising COVID case numbers.

Sunny Hostin and her mom also tested positive for COVID over Christmas, and she admitted that it was a difficult time for her family.