Who’s The Bigger Baby About Being Sick, Men or Women?

Someone polled 2,000 people and asked if they’d rather be taken care of, or just be left alone when they’re sick. 53% of women would rather be left alone, compared to 47% of men.

Guys were also far more likely to want their MOMMY when they’re feeling unwell. 58% wish their mom could still take care of them when they’re sick . . . and 43% think she’d take better care of them than their significant other does.

Only 35% of women said their husband or boyfriend would take better care of them than their own mom would.

Guys are also more prone to let people know they’re sick. 29% have posted an “I’m sick” photo on social media, compared to 20% of women.

A lot of women might not be shocked by any of this, by the way. 80% in the poll said they think they handle being sick better than most guys do.