WHY COFFEE IS MAKING YOU ANXIOUS

If you’re one of these people, you’re burdened with the fact that, no matter how much you like it, drinking coffee is not conducive to feeling good.

Why does coffee make some people feel anxious?

How your body responds to caffeine is dependent on several factors, such as how much you drink, how sensitive you are, the time of day you drink your coffee and whether you take any medication.

Caffeine is a natural stimulant and can increase a person’s blood pressure and heart rate. In the central nervous system, lower doses of caffeine can improve motor activity and alertness, but consuming higher doses can produce symptoms of anxiety.

Coffee starts to affect your body almost instantly, and those effects peak within an hour. It can take about five hours for the caffeine in your body to leave your system.

This is why we often feel the caffeine ‘jitters’ fairly quickly after a cup of coffee and are aware of feeling like this for several hours after drinking it.

There are many similarities between the symptoms of anxiety and the symptoms of too much caffeine. Namely, a rapid heart rate and feelings of restlessness. Other symptoms of too much caffeine include nausea, dizziness and insomnia.

How To Manage Coffee-Induced Anxiety

Eat balanced meals

Limit consumption of caffeine and alcohol

Exercise frequently – even a short walk can be helpful

Take deep breaths, inhale and exhale slowly

Learn how your coffee consumption affects your body by keeping a diary of how much, when, and the symptoms you experience

Consider your sleep quality and quantity

Speak with friends, family or a medical professional

Switch to decaf options completely or avoid caffeine after lunchtime

If drinking coffee triggers feelings of anxiety, it’s probably a good idea to cut it out, or at least cut down on your consumption. Swapping to decaf could be one option, or even a herbal tea if you need to quench your thirst for a hot drink.