Why Do Some People Have “Sausage Fingers” Just Like King Charles

Ever wonder why some people, including the King of England, has “sausage fingers?”

A doctor has given insight into the potential cause of the monarch’s swollen fingers — and even shared that there’s a technical name for the condition.

According to GP Chun Tang, Medical Director at Pall Mall Medical in Manchester, UK, there are many reasons that someone could have “sausage fingers.”

“Often puffy fingers are a symptom of water retention which can be caused by numerous health conditions,” says the doc.

“This condition arises due to inflammation and can be a result of arthritis, multiple bacterial infections or even TB.”

“Other possibilities include high salt levels, allergic reactions, medicinal side effects, injury and autoimmune diseases.”

The official name for sausage fingers is dactylitis.

According to Cleveland Clinic, most types of inflammation only affect one concentrated area, but with dactylitis, the entire finger or toe will be swollen along its entire length.

A person can have dactylitis in a single digit, in multiple digits — or even in the entire hand or foot…

The swelling can lead to other symptoms such as pain, the feeling of warmth or heat, discolouration and difficulty moving or bending the finger or toe as usual.

Swollen fingers can also mean Lyme disease, syphilis and tuberculosis. Treatment differs depending on the cause of the sausage fingers. Consult with your doctor!