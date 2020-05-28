Men With Longer Ring Fingers ‘Less Likely To Die From COVID-19’

A study was done of more than 200,000 people in 41 different countries and found that male death rates were higher where men traditionally have shorter ring fingers.

Fun Fact:

Males tend to grow longer ring fingers when they are exposed to more testosterone in the womb, which leads to grater levels of a compound called ACE2.

This study and a few others claim that larger concentrations of ACE2 may impact this virus. This study found that in England and Wales, where men are more likely to have shorter ring fingers than Australia or New Zealand, made up 56% of deaths.

‘The theory is that someone with high prenatal testosterone — and a long ring finger — has greater levels of ACE2. These concentrations are large enough to oppose the virus.