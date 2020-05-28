BC Parks Campgrounds Set to Open on Monday

With BC Parks open for Camping beginning June 1st, (50,000 people crashed the B.C. Parks camping reservation website on Monday morning) their guidelines will likely be followed by Ontario Parks.

B.C. tourists and campers should come prepared with groceries, sanitation supplies

Stock up on groceries close to home – bring a cooler

and extra ice to help you make the journey

and extra ice to help you make the journey Refuel your vehicle before you leave home

LIMIT TOUCH POINTS AND KEEP

YOUR DISTANCE

Be mindful of high-touch areas and objects within the

park (e.g., hand rails, garbage lids, wayfinding maps)

park (e.g., hand rails, garbage lids, wayfinding maps) Practice physical distancing in campgrounds

Lining up two metres apart at washrooms, shower

buildings and taps

buildings and taps Maintaining two metres of distance when setting up at

the beach

STAY LOCAL

While we all look forward to future road trips and exploring

new parks, for now, we ask that you stay close to home, avoid

non-essential travel, and enjoy where you live

Read more here