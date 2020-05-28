BC Parks Campgrounds Set to Open on Monday
These guidelines will likely prepare us for Camping in Ontario
With BC Parks open for Camping beginning June 1st, (50,000 people crashed the B.C. Parks camping reservation website on Monday morning) their guidelines will likely be followed by Ontario Parks.
- B.C. tourists and campers should come prepared with groceries, sanitation supplies
- Stock up on groceries close to home – bring a cooler
and extra ice to help you make the journey
- Refuel your vehicle before you leave home
LIMIT TOUCH POINTS AND KEEP
YOUR DISTANCE
- Be mindful of high-touch areas and objects within the
park (e.g., hand rails, garbage lids, wayfinding maps)
- Practice physical distancing in campgrounds
- Lining up two metres apart at washrooms, shower
buildings and taps
- Maintaining two metres of distance when setting up at
the beach
STAY LOCAL
- While we all look forward to future road trips and exploring
new parks, for now, we ask that you stay close to home, avoid
non-essential travel, and enjoy where you live
