Listen Live

Why Ed Sheeran Avoids Public Urinals!

If you were wondering!

By Dirt/Divas

He doesn’t want fans to see his little Sheeran!  Ed Sheeran reveals that he avoids public urinals at all cost so that fans don’t see his manhood!

 

 

Ed was chatting with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast and said he prefers to use a cubicle when nature calls.

 

 

“My rule usually is I don’t go to urinals,” he said. “There will be 20 urinals and I will stand at an end one and someone will come and stand right next to me just to have a look. So my rule is I usually don’t.”

Related posts

Joe Millionaire Is Coming Back!

Tom Hanks Confirms He Turned Down Space Flight Offer From Jeff Bezos

‘Sopranos’ Creator Spills The Beans On Tony’s Fate In The Series!