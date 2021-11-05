Why Ed Sheeran Avoids Public Urinals!

He doesn’t want fans to see his little Sheeran! Ed Sheeran reveals that he avoids public urinals at all cost so that fans don’t see his manhood!

Ed was chatting with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast and said he prefers to use a cubicle when nature calls.

“My rule usually is I don’t go to urinals,” he said. “There will be 20 urinals and I will stand at an end one and someone will come and stand right next to me just to have a look. So my rule is I usually don’t.”