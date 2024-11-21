Why Rewatching Your Favourite Comfort Show Is Actually Good for Your Health

In a world full of endless to-dos and daily stressors, there's one easy way to soothe your mind: rewatching your favourite comfort show. According to therapists, diving back into a series you've already seen can have surprising mental health benefits.

Related: The Evolution of Reality TV: What We Loved Then and What We’re Hooked on Now

It’s Like a Security Blanket for Your Brain

Ever wonder why pressing play on a show you’ve already binged feels like a warm hug? It’s all about familiarity. Therapists explain that the predictability of comfort shows provides a sense of security.

“There’s a lot of safety in the sense that people already know what’s going to happen,” one expert shares. “They know the ending, so they don’t necessarily have to invest as much mental energy and they get to enjoy it a little bit more.”

Unlike starting a new series—especially something intense like a crime drama—rewatching a beloved show keeps your emotions in check. You know the twists, the turns, and the happy endings, which can help you feel more physically calm and mentally at ease.

Why It’s Okay to Skip Your Netflix Queue

If your streaming platform is filled with shows you’ve been meaning to watch, don’t feel guilty about hitting “play” on The Office or Friends for the umpteenth time. A comfort show works much like a weighted blanket—it soothes, restores, and helps you power down.

“If it does just feel good, then it’s working, right?” the expert explains. And they’re not wrong!

So, the next time life feels a little too hectic, go ahead and revisit the quirky characters, hilarious mishaps, or touching moments that bring you joy. Your favourite comfort show isn’t just entertainment—it’s self-care.