Why Some People Just Can’t Get Enough of PDA

PDA – shorthand for Public Display of Affection – has become a cornerstone of celebrity culture.

For the masses, though, PDA is much less celebrated – other than holding hands in the street or a little peck on the lips while waiting for the bus, most couples shy away from straddling one another and snogging in public.

But some simply don’t care if the people around them feel uncomfortable, they’ll kiss and cuddle in public until the cows come home. But what does it say about their relationship?

According to a psychotherapist, PDA can be a symbol of a strong connection or a little bit of insecurity.

While some people love PDA because they are still in the bubble of their relationship.

However, there are some scenarios where PDA stems from one person craving constant validation.

It’s not enough for them to know that the connection exists; they need to have the reassurance that it can be demonstrated in any setting, no matter how inappropriate, according to the expert.

‘And it can also be about needing to show others “look, I am desired” or “look how in love we are”.

‘This can be the case when a relationship is struggling, or when one or other party feels insecure about the relationship in some way, or the need for validation is intense.’

This isn’t necessarily the end of the world if both parties are on board with 24/7 PDA, but it can be a little awkward if one shies away from it.