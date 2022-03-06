Why We Celebrate International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year as a chance to herald the impact that women make around the world. But while people in countless countries partake in the day, not as many may know the origins of the international holiday and why it began.

When is International Women’s Day?

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8 during Women’s History Month.

When did it first begin?

The day was first celebrated in 1911 in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland, according to the BBC.

The lineage of the celebration can be traced back to 1908 when 15,000 female workers marched in New York City as they sought more humane working hours, better pay and the right to vote. The Socialist Party of America would go on to declare the first National Woman’s Day in 1909.

In 1910, women’s rights activist Clara Zetkin proposed making the event worldwide at an International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen.

In 1975, the United Nations formally recognized and celebrated the event for the first time.

According to the official website, IWD is “a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.” While the day is meant to honour the progress and achievements of women all over the world, it is also a vehicle to raise awareness and encourage accelerated gender parity and fundraise for female-focused charities.

What are the official colours of International Women’s Day?

The colours of IWD are purple, green and white, the official site explains. Purple symbolizes justice and dignity, while green represents hope and white represents purity (the latter is considered controversial by some). These three colours originated from the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU) in the UK in 1908.

What is the theme for IWD 2022?

International Women’s Day has ascribed a different theme each year. In 2022, the campaign theme for the celebration is #BreaktheBias. The IWD wants us to “imagine a gender-equal world” that’s “free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination,” where everything is “diverse, equitable, and inclusive.” They envision a “world where difference is valued and celebrated.” “Together we can forge women’s equality,” the site notes.

