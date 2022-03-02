The Power Of Women’s Voices In Honour of International Women’s Day On March 8th!

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8.

The theme for this year’s celebration is #BreaktheBias. As the day’s official site explains, “Together we can forge women’s equality.”

To celebrate International Women’s Day — as well as Women’s History Month, which is celebrated in March —Let’s celebrate the power of Women’s Voices with these incredible vocalists!

There’s something special about a collection of women singing their most powerful, uplifting songs. And on March 8th, Kool FM will only be playing music from female artists!

Let’s reflect on the power of these incredible KOOL FM Artists and their inspirational songs!