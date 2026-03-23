👩‍🦳 Why Women Live Longer Than Men… (And Yes, We’re Going To Talk About It)

It’s not just a rumour your grandma started…Women really do tend to live longer than men.

And while we’d love to say it’s because we’re just ✨built different✨…Science actually has a few receipts.

🧬 1. Biology Is Doing Some Heavy Lifting

Women have more estrogen, which helps protect the heart, reduce inflammation, and support overall health.

Men? More testosterone… which is great for muscles, but also linked to risk-taking and higher rates of heart disease.

So basically:

Women = “Let’s think this through.”

Men = “Watch this.” 😅

🚬 2. Risky Behaviour… You Know Who You Are

Studies show men are more likely to:

• smoke

• drink more

• avoid going to the doctor

• take on dangerous jobs

Meanwhile, women are out here booking appointments and reading Google reviews for clinics like it’s a full-time job.

RELATED: Why Men and Women Shower So Differently (And Yes, Science Says We’re Right)

🧠 3. Stress: Women Talk It Out… Men Tough It Out

Women tend to lean on friends, vent, and process stress. Men? More likely to bottle it up… or deal with it through less healthy habits. Which explains a lot of “I’m fine” energy.

🏥 4. Women Actually Go to the Doctor

Women are generally more proactive about:

• checkups

• early detection

• following treatment plans

Men will ignore symptoms like,

“It’s probably nothing,” while actively falling apart.

🧬 5. Genetics Might Be Team Women Too

Some research suggests there are genetic advantages that give women a bit of an edge when it comes to longevity.

So yes… even our DNA is like, “Let’s keep this going.”

“Women live longer because we go to the doctor… men live shorter because they Google it and say, ‘I’ll walk it off.’” 😅