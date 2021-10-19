KOOL VIRAL: Why You’ve Been Seeing Red Flags All On Twitter and TikTok!

Twitter and TikTok were ablaze earlier last week with… red flags?

Brands and fans alike were sharing their biggest red flags that they’d encountered dating.

No idea how the trend got started, but it led to some fantastic social media posts!

Some of these were hilarious and factual:

“I killed a guy” 🚩🚩🚩 🚩🚩🚩 🚩🚩🚩 🚩🚩🚩 🚩🚩🚩 🚩🚩🚩 🚩🚩🚩 🚩🚩🚩 🚩🚩🚩 — pj evans (@pjayevans) October 13, 2021

going all day without talking to me 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — I N A (@inaflorescaa) October 12, 2021

“me and my ex are still friends” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — isis (@mykelrenee) October 12, 2021

It then got really specific, and also joking:

“I don’t like Indian food”🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 13, 2021

“Steak well done” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Tim Chantarangsu (@TimothyDeLaG) October 12, 2021

do they have chicken tenders 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) October 13, 2021

And then came the brands, signaling probably the end of the meme:

"No we don't have Dr Pepper" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) October 13, 2021

"I'm not a Crocs person"🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — It's Croctober! (@Crocs) October 13, 2021