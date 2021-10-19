Listen Live

KOOL VIRAL: Why You’ve Been Seeing Red Flags All On Twitter and TikTok!

Not reading KOOL FM blog posts 🚩🚩🚩🚩

By Josh, Kool Viral

Twitter and TikTok were ablaze earlier last week with… red flags?

Brands and fans alike were sharing their biggest red flags that they’d encountered dating.

No idea how the trend got started, but it led to some fantastic social media posts!

Some of these were hilarious and factual:

It then got really specific, and also joking:

And then came the brands, signaling probably the end of the meme:

