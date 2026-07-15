WILD FIRE SMOKE BACK

If you looked outside this morning and thought, "Why does it look like someone put an Instagram filter over Barrie?"... it's wildfire smoke. Oh, and the smell is strong.

More smoke is drifting across the Great Lakes today, and forecasters say Thursday could be even worse as another wave moves in from the northwest.

That means hazier skies, poorer air quality, and a good excuse to skip that "I'll go for a jog later" promise you made yourself.

RELATED: Beach Advisories!

Health officials recommend keeping your windows and doors closed and using air conditioning if you have it.

If you're driving, hit the recirculate button in your car so you're not pulling smoky air inside.

And while the air quality is poor, it's best to avoid adding even more particles indoors. That means:

Skip the candles and incense.

Put the aerosol sprays away.

Avoid using wood-burning stoves if possible.

And unless your vacuum has a HEPA filter... maybe let those dust bunnies enjoy one more day of freedom.

.Mother Nature has apparently decided we're all living inside a giant campfire this week. 🔥🌫️