WILDLIFE EXPERTS WANT US TO DITCH THE FAKE SPIDERWEBS THIS HALLOWEEN

Halloween is still about a month out. But if you’re someone who decorates early, wildlife experts would like a word.

A group called Nebraska Wildlife Education asked people NOT to put up fake spider webs this year. Now other experts are echoing that. We’re talking about the stretchy stuff you might put on bushes, or string across your front porch.

It’s cheap and looks realistic, so it’s popular this time of year. The problem is lots of different animals can get stuck in it. Those webs don’t break away as easily as real spider webs do, so they’re a hazard.

A few animals they listed include hummingbirds, butterflies, bees, and owls. Even real spiders could get stuck in them and die. It’s more common now because fake spiderwebs are more popular than they used to be.

The webs also aren’t biodegradable, so they’re not great for the environment in general. They’re asking people to only use them indoors and to especially avoid spots like trees and bushes.