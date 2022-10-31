Four Tips To Keep Your Pet Safe This Halloween!

Halloween is coming up, so here are four tips to keep your pets safe during the holiday.



1. Keep the candy away. Chocolate is toxic to both dogs and cats, so keep the Halloween candy out of reach. And if you have kids make sure they know to not feed the pets candy from their trick-or-treat bag.



2. Stick to pet-friendly decorations. Some decorations might be a choking hazard, so keep your pet in mind when decorating. And be careful if you use an actual candle in your jack-o-lantern since it could burn your pet.



3. Keep your pets inside after dark. Walk your dog before dark on Halloween to avoid the trick-or-treaters. And if you have an outdoor cat, bring it inside for the night. Also be careful if you’re opening your door for trick-or-treaters, since pets could try to escape.



4. Use caution with costumes. Pet Halloween costumes can be a hazard for several reasons. And you should never force your pet to wear a costume if it doesn’t want to.