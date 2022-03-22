Will Beyonce Perform At The Oscars?

She’s an Oscar nominee, nominated for Best Original Song and may perform “Be Alive” from the soundtrack to “King Richard.”

King Richard is about tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams and their controversial coach dad, Richard.

According to show sources in the report, Beyoncé could open the broadcast with a live performance from the Compton, California, tennis courts where the Williams family practiced and set a stunning tennis dynasty in motion.

The movie — nominated for Best Picture — stars Best Actor nominee Will Smith as the patriarch.

In addition to Beyoncé and “Be Alive” collaborator DIXON, the other Best Original Song nominees include Billie Eilish and Finneas (“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”), Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”), Van Morrison (“Down to Joy” from “Belfast”) and Diane Warren (“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days,” by Reba McEntire).