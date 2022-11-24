Will Ferrell Is Going To Be In The Barbie Movie

Ferrell will play Mattel’s CEO in the highly anticipated Barbie movie. Will says the character is ‘insensitive’ and ‘weird’.

Ferrell went on, adding a description to his character, “I get to play the CEO of Mattel and be that guy who’s just insensitive but weird and then, not to spoil anything, but… Anyway, that’s what excites me.”

Will Ferrell, who plays a Mattel CEO in #Barbie, shared what we can expect from the film: “It’s a loving homage to the brand and, at the same time, couldn’t be more satirical — just an amazing comment on male patriarchy and women in society…” https://t.co/lhATLTqWQm pic.twitter.com/xMkVATGkhC — IndieWire (@IndieWire) November 23, 2022

Margot Robbie will be playing the titular character and Ryan Gosling is playing Ken.

The rest of the “Barbie” cast includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kinglsey Ben-Air, Issa Rae, and Michael Cera.

Greta Gerwig is directing. “Barbie” is slated to hit theatres on July 23, 2023.