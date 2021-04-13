Will Smith And Antoine Fuqua Pull New Movie Out Of Georgia

Will Smith and director Antoine Fuqua announced they’re pulling the production of their new movie ‘Emancipation’ out of Georgia.

They cited the state’s controversial new voting law as the reason for the move. In a joint statement, they said, “We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws that are designed to restrict voter access.” In the movie, Smith plays a slave who emancipates himself from a Southern plantation.

It’s scheduled to start shooting in June.