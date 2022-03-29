Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock For Slap

It was a slap that was felt around the world, and Will Smith is now apologizing to Chris Rock for slapping the comedian at Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony.

In an Instagram post, Smith said “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” Smith wrote. “I was out of line and I was wrong.”

Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s, shaved head, and compared her to the 1997 film “G.I. Jane.” It’s unclear if Rock was aware of Jada’s medical condition.

Monday morning, the Academy condemned Smith’s actions and said it was reviewing the matter. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law,” the members said.

Less than an hour after the incident, Smith won the best actor for his role as the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams in “King Richard.”

It’s not known if Smith will lose his Award for his conduct or now.

