Will Smith Spends $100,000 On Fire Works On July 4th!

Like many other cities across the world, New Orleans canceled its 4th of July fireworks because of the pandemic.

Smith is in town working on his latest film “Emancipation,” which will tell the story of a slave, Peter, who escaped a Louisiana plantation and whose photo of scars on his back from being whipped exposed the brutality of slavery. He would also fight for the Union in the Civil War.

After learning the New Orleans weren’t going to put on a show for its residences, Will stepped up and paid roughly $100,000 for fireworks over the Mississippi River.