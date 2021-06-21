WILL SMITH TO PRODUCE AND HOST VARIETY COMEDY SPECIAL FOR NETFLIX

Netflix announced on Twitter that Will Smith with host and star in an upcoming variety comedy special that will be released globally later this year. Smith will also serve as an executive producer.

The hour-long special will include celebrity guests, comedic sketches, musical performances, noteworthy conversation, and more.

Smith’s Westbrook Studios is producing the project, which will mark the actor’s first-ever variety comedy special.

Smith is also executive producing Bel-Air, a dramatic reimagining of his 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air for Peacock.