Willie Garson Of Sex and The City, Dies of Cancer

Willie Garson played SJP bestie in The Sex in the City series and in the movie spin-oof!

He was to appear in the upcoming reboot, And Just Like That…

He appeared in several other shows during his career including, Cheers, Boy Meets World, Friends, The X-Files, Melrose Place, and Twin Peaks just to name a few.

Movie credits included Kingpin, There’s Something About Mary, Fever Pitch, Soapdish, Groundhog Day, and Being John Malkovich.