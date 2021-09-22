Listen Live

Willie Garson Of Sex and The City, Dies of Cancer

He was just 57

By Dirt/Divas

Willie Garson played SJP bestie in The Sex in the City series and in the movie spin-oof!

He was to appear in the upcoming reboot, And Just Like That…

 

He appeared in several other shows during his career including, Cheers, Boy Meets World, Friends, The X-Files, Melrose Place, and Twin Peaks just to name a few.

 

Movie credits included Kingpin, There’s Something About Mary, Fever Pitch, Soapdish, Groundhog Day, and Being John Malkovich.

