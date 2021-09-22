Willie Garson Of Sex and The City, Dies of Cancer
He was just 57
Willie Garson played SJP bestie in The Sex in the City series and in the movie spin-oof!
He was to appear in the upcoming reboot, And Just Like That…
He appeared in several other shows during his career including, Cheers, Boy Meets World, Friends, The X-Files, Melrose Place, and Twin Peaks just to name a few.
Movie credits included Kingpin, There’s Something About Mary, Fever Pitch, Soapdish, Groundhog Day, and Being John Malkovich.