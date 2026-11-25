Just announced! U2 is coming to Rogers Stadium next summer, with shows on September 7th and 9th, 2027!

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 4th at 10 AM, BUT… Kool FM is giving you a chance to BEAT THE BOX OFFICE!

Listen to Kool Mornings for their “Where the Lullabies Have No Name Contest!”

Every morning at 8:10, Dale and Charlie will be looking for caller number 7 to correctly identify a lullaby version of a U2 song. Get it right, and you'll win a pair of tickets to see U2 live at Rogers Stadium on September 7th!

So brush up on your U2 song titles, and make sure you're listening to Kool Mornings with Dale and Charlie November 30th through December 4th, for your chance to win!