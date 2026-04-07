🎤 Wireless Festival Drama: Ye Headlines… Sponsors Head for the Exit

Things are getting messy ahead of London’s Wireless Festival… and it’s all centred around one very controversial headliner.

🎧 The Situation

Rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) is set to headline the festival this July, performing across three nights for crowds expected to hit 150,000.

But not everyone’s vibing with that decision.

💸 Sponsors Say “We’re Out.”

Major brands, including Pepsi, Rockstar Energy, and Diageo, have pulled their support following the announcement.

No official reason from Pepsi… but the timing is doing a lot of talking.

🗣️ Organizers: “We’re Standing By It.”

Festival Republic boss Melvin Benn is defending the move, saying the decision comes down to forgiveness and giving people a second chance.

Basically: controversial? Yes. Cancelled? Not here.

🏛️ Even Politics Got Involved

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer weighed in, calling the booking “deeply concerning.”

Which is when you know it’s no longer just a music story… It’s a full-blown cultural debate.

RELATED: Kanye West’s Twitter Account Has Been Suspended After It Violated Rules Against Incitement to Violence

🎤 Final Thought

This festival just became less about the lineup… and more about the conversation.

👉 Will fans show up anyway?

👉 Will more sponsors bail?

👉 And can a headliner outweigh the backlash?

July’s about to be very loud… in more ways than one.