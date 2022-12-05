Listen Live

Kanye West’s Twitter Account Has Been Suspended After It Violated Rules Against Incitement to Violence

The account was suspended early Friday morning after West — who has legally changed his name to Ye — tweeted an altered image of the Star of David with a swastika inside.

The tweet follows a series of antisemitic comments made by West in recent months, which have destroyed business deals in which the musician was involved — such as a partnership with Adidas.

This is not the first time West has run afoul of Twitter. In October, before Musk completed the deal to buy the social media platform, Twitter locked West’s account over an antisemitic tweet.

