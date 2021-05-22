‘Wolf Cut’ Is The New Hairstyle Trend Popular With Gen Zers

When we can get haircuts again, there’s a new trend we should keep in mind. 80s and 90s-style mullets have been popular for the last little while but this specific kind of mullet is taking the social media world by storm. And it’s called the ‘Wolf Cut.’ It’s kind of a disheveled mullet or a windblown shag. Imagine shaggy bangs and longer, wispy layers in the back. It gets its name because it’s kind of like a wolf in that the looks is very untamed. At the moment, the ‘Wolf Cut’ is quite popular with the Gen Zers. Teenagers are all about it on TikTok and Instagram.

It’s pretty much what Miley Cyrus has been rocking these days.

TikTok users are posting DIY videos so people can create the look at home.

Although I feel that this can be pulled off on certain people, I’m definitely not one of those people. Even bangs for curly-haired people is like a disaster. So a shaggy, mullet would be even worse!