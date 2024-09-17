New York Woman Challenges Beauty Pageant Rules Banning Mothers

In a bold move to confront outdated beauty pageant rules, 25-year-old Danielle Hazel from New York is taking a stand against Miss America and Miss World's policies that disqualify mothers from competing.

Hazel, a mother to six-year-old Zion, dreamed of participating in these iconic competitions. But that dream was crushed when she discovered she was ineligible due to the fact she had her son at 19.

Challenging Discrimination Against Mothers

Danielle Hazel has now filed a complaint with the New York Commission on Human Rights, arguing that the rule denying mothers from entering pageants unfairly excludes them from what she calls an "important business and cultural opportunity."

Standing alongside renowned feminist lawyer Gloria Allred, Hazel announced her complaint at the Women's Rights Pioneers Monument in Central Park. During the event, Hazel emphasized that being a parent should not disqualify anyone from business or employment opportunities, stating, “Being pregnant or being a parent is not a crime and should not exclude an individual from employment or business opportunities.”

Outdated Rules Need Change

The current rules on Miss America’s website state that applicants must be U.S. citizens, identify as female, be single, and have no legal dependents. For many, these requirements seem out of touch with today's society, where motherhood and career aspirations often coexist.

While beauty pageants are traditionally associated with glamour and grace, Hazel is shedding light on the fact that motherhood does not diminish a woman's worth or capability to compete. By filing this complaint, she hopes to inspire change not only within pageantry but across industries where mothers may still face discrimination.

The Miss World pageant has yet to respond to requests for comment on the situation, but this challenge may mark the beginning of an important cultural shift in the world of beauty competitions.

Will Danielle Hazel’s case set a precedent for future pageants? Only time will tell. For now, she’s pushing the conversation forward and questioning whether motherhood should ever be a disqualifier.