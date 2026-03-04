Being a Woman Apparently Costs $1,639 a Year… Just to Stay Alive and Hygienic

If you’ve ever stood in the pharmacy aisle holding a pack of razors, vitamins, and shampoo while quietly whispering, “Why is everything so expensive?” you are not alone.

A new survey suggests the average woman is spending about $1,639 a year just on health and hygiene. That’s not spa days and luxury skincare either. That’s the everyday stuff needed to function like a normal human being.

The research surveyed 2,000 women between the ages of 20 and 50, and it turns out that keeping up with basic wellness is starting to feel like a full-time financial commitment.

When Self-Care Meets the Credit Card

According to the survey, 61% of women say it’s hard to keep up with all their hygiene and wellness needs, often feeling like they have to choose between their bank account and their health.

Even more stressful, the average woman estimates that about 23% of every paycheque goes toward health and hygiene expenses.

Yes, nearly a quarter of your income just to stay moisturized, medicated, and moderately put together.

And it’s not just a mild concern either.

38% of women say they worry every month about how they’ll afford their health necessities for the next month.

So if you’ve ever rationed face cream like it’s wartime butter, that’s apparently a shared national experience.

Where All That Money Actually Goes

The survey, conducted by Talker Research for Intimina, broke down where the money disappears. Spoiler alert: everywhere.

Here’s the yearly average spending:

Doctor visits: $232

$232 Skincare: $227

$227 Undergarments: $222

$222 Hygiene products: $219

$219 Vitamins: $209

$209 Prescription medication: $197

$197 Period products: $182

$182 Intimacy products: $151

Add it all together, and suddenly that quick trip to Shoppers Drug Mart feels like financing a small vacation.

Prices Keep Climbing

As if that wasn’t enough, many women say these items are getting more expensive.

Over the past year alone, respondents reported price increases in:

Hygiene products: 59% noticed higher prices

59% noticed higher prices Skincare: 56%

56% Period products: 53%

So yes, the cost of simply existing as a woman continues to rise. Meanwhile, the tiny bottle of serum that promises glowing skin still costs roughly the same as a dinner for two.

At this rate, “self-care” may soon include deep breathing exercises while looking at your bank statement.