Woman Allegedly Moved Her Ex's Couch One Inch at a Time for Six Months

Some people write angry texts after a breakup. Others eat ice cream and move on.

And then there's this woman, who allegedly chose a much slower and far more confusing form of revenge.

A bizarre viral story out of Florida claims a woman secretly entered her ex-boyfriend's apartment every Sunday and moved his furniture by tiny amounts over a six-month period.

According to the report, the woman allegedly used a spare key she never returned after the relationship ended. But instead of stealing valuables or causing obvious damage, she reportedly launched what can only be described as a marathon of microscopic interior decorating.

The couch was supposedly shifted a single inch at a time until it had moved more than two feet.

A coffee table was slowly rotated. A lamp crept closer and closer to the wall. Even family photos were reportedly adjusted so slightly that nobody noticed at first.

The ex-boyfriend apparently became convinced something wasn't right. Friends say he started questioning his memory after repeatedly bumping into furniture that seemed to be in different places.

At one point, he reportedly booked an eye exam, consulted a medical specialist, and even arranged for a home inspection.

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The strange saga allegedly came to an end when a hidden camera captured the woman measuring the living room with a tape measure while quietly admiring her handiwork.

When questioned, she reportedly explained her motivation with a line straight out of a breakup movie:

"I just wanted him to feel the confusion he left me with."

Whether this story is fact, fiction, or somewhere in between, one thing is certain: That's a level of commitment most people can't even muster for a gym membership.

Relationship Lesson of the Day

Always return your ex's key.

And maybe take a photo of where you left the couch.