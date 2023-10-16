Women Prefer Muscular Men When Having A Fling!

Hey fellas, if you just want a one-night stand- better hit the gym!

Research has revealed that women prefer more muscular men for their frisky flings and short-term romances.

A new study led by a University of Arkansas Professor quizzed 384 females about their thoughts on dating, with the results published in the academic journal, Personality and Individual Differences.

The women were presented with a photo of a man boasting a beefy physique before being shown a separate snap of a scrawnier-looking guy.

Most of the volunteers admitted that the muscular male was more attractive to them for a romantic rendezvous.

What was interesting is that the women were less shallow about a man’s appearance when it came to finding a life-long partner.

The study found that nice guys who make friendly jokes can finish first when it comes to attracting a woman looking for a long-term relationship…The women noted that it was important to find a kind person who would support his family [beyond physicality].

Also after interviewing the women, the team concluded that humour helps men build long and substantial relationships — as long as the jokes don’t come at a woman’s expense.