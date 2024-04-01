Women Who Drink More Than 8 Alcoholic Beverages A Week Are At Greater Risk of This

A new study indicates that women who drink more than eight alcoholic beverages a week are at greater risk of developing heart disease than those who drink less.

Those who binge drink take even more risks with their heart health, the study indicated.

The study examined patient intake information collected during primary care visits when patients could indicate either low, moderate or high weekly alcohol intake levels, during the years 2014 and 2015. Researchers then used follow-up information from the four years that followed.

A moderate intake was considered to be 3-14 drinks a week for men, while it was 3-7 drinks a week for women. A high intake level was considered to be 15 or more drinks a week for men, and 8 or more drinks for women.

Those who did not drink alcohol were not included in the study — and researchers also examined the patients’ ages, smoking habits, physical activity levels and additional cardiovascular risk factors as shown on the patient forms.

The women who reported a high alcohol intake level of 8 or more drinks per week had a 33%-51% higher risk of developing heart disease compared to those with a low alcohol intake level.

Researchers also studied binge drinking.

They found that the biggest difference was that women in that category were two-thirds more likely to develop heart disease, as compared to those with a moderate alcohol intake level.