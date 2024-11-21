Why Women Would Rather Have a C-Section Than Giving Birth on This Day

The holidays are a time for joy, celebration, and… avoiding labour. For many expecting moms, having a Christmas baby is about as appealing as a lump of coal.

According to a survey conducted by WhatToExpect.com, 40% of moms agree that December 25 is the absolute worst day for a birthday. With the hustle and bustle of the season, late December birthdays feel like an added stressor rather than a festive celebration.

Why Christmas Birthdays Are a Hard Pass

While moms-to-be aren’t exactly Grinches, they’re certainly not eager to deliver during “the most wonderful time of the year.” Between holiday shopping, cooking, wrapping gifts, and decorating, it’s easy to see why childbirth doesn’t make the ideal addition to a jam-packed to-do list.

Plus, it’s not just moms who feel the strain. A whopping 89% of adults report feeling stressed during the holidays. For pregnant women, that stress—combined with the idea of sharing their child’s birthday with Santa—can be overwhelming.

To Induce or Not to Induce?

To avoid delivering on Christmas Day, some moms are willing to take drastic measures. The survey found that 25% of expecting moms are open to scheduling an induction or even a C-section to dodge December 25 as their child’s birthday.

But Christmas isn’t the only date getting a big red "X" on the calendar. Leap Day (February 29), New Year’s Day, Halloween, a sibling’s birthday, or the anniversary of a loved one’s passing are also ranked as some of the least desirable dates to welcome a new baby.

The Takeaway

While the thought of a Christmas baby may sound magical to some, many moms would rather leave special deliveries to Santa. After all, who wants to compete with holiday madness when celebrating a birthday? For these moms, it’s all about ensuring their little one’s special day feels just that—special.

Would you avoid certain dates for your baby’s birthday? Share your thoughts in the comments!