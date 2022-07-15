Wordle To Become A Board Game!

The New York Times and Hasbro have teamed up and designed a new board game inspired by the app-based puzzle, Wordle, in which players pit their vocabularies against friends and family in real-time.

According to a recent Hasbro press release, “Wordle: The Party Game” is just like the app, “but now in an all-new way that is perfect for game night.”

Hasbro said, In accordance, the live version will feature the traditional format, in which players try to guess a five-letter word within six tries. However, in this iteration, contestants must “compete with each other to complete the Wordle.”

The way it works is that a player designated as the Wordle Host writes down a Secret Word, which each Wordle player will try and guess within the requisite number of attempts.

Just like with the OG game, “the fewer tries a player needs, the fewer points they score,” according to Hasbro. “The player with the fewest points at the end of the game wins!”

If that wasn’t engaging enough, “players can also switch up the gameplay with four different ways to Wordle: classic play, fast, timed, or teams,” per the site.

“Wordle: The Party Game,” is recommended for people ages and up and will be released in October. It’s available for pre-order now.

Photos credit: Hasbro