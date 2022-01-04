Listen Live

WORDS THAT NEED TO BE BANISHED!

THIS YEAR INCLUDE: “NO WORRIES” AND “NEW NORMAL”

By Kool Mornings

Since it’s a new year, maybe it’s a good time to reboot our vocabulary.

 

 

Lake Superior State University in Michigan released its annual list of words and phrases that need to be banished in the New Year.  Here are the ones they say we should stop using or overusing in 2022.

 

1.  “Wait, what?”

2.  “No worries”

3.  “At the end of the day”

4.  “That being said”

5.  “Asking for a friend”

6.  “Circle back”

7.  “Deep dive”

There are also the pandemic-related phrases:  “New Normal”, “You’re on mute”, and “supply chain.”

 

