The World’s Favourite Crayon Colour Is… 🖍💙
Finally, some news that speaks to your inner child — and your colouring-book era.
Crayola just announced the results of a massive global poll across 183 countries to settle one of life’s most important debates: What’s the world’s favourite crayon colour?
🎨 And the Winner Is… Cerulean!
That dreamy, soft blue that makes you feel calm, creative, and slightly nostalgic for art class.
Yes — Cerulean, the same shade Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly turned into a fashion lecture in The Devil Wears Prada. (“It’s not just blue… it’s cerulean.”) Turns out, that iconic moment wasn’t just movie magic — the world really does love the shade.
🌈 The Top Three Crayon Colours Worldwide
- Cerulean (Blue) — the global favourite
- Robin’s Egg Blue — the cheerful sidekick
- Wisteria Purple — the moody, creative cousin
So, basically, we’re all just living in different shades of blue and purple — and honestly, that feels right.
👶💁♀️ Every Generation’s Pick
Crayola even broke down colour preferences by age group, and apparently, the blue obsession crosses generations. Gen Z, millennials, and Gen X are all team blue, while Boomers are the only ones who dared to go a different direction. (Of course they did.)
