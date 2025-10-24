The World’s Favourite Crayon Colour Is… 🖍💙

Finally, some news that speaks to your inner child — and your colouring-book era.

Crayola just announced the results of a massive global poll across 183 countries to settle one of life’s most important debates: What’s the world’s favourite crayon colour?

🎨 And the Winner Is… Cerulean!

That dreamy, soft blue that makes you feel calm, creative, and slightly nostalgic for art class.

Yes — Cerulean, the same shade Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly turned into a fashion lecture in The Devil Wears Prada. (“It’s not just blue… it’s cerulean.”) Turns out, that iconic moment wasn’t just movie magic — the world really does love the shade.

🌈 The Top Three Crayon Colours Worldwide

Cerulean (Blue) — the global favourite Robin’s Egg Blue — the cheerful sidekick Wisteria Purple — the moody, creative cousin

So, basically, we’re all just living in different shades of blue and purple — and honestly, that feels right.

👶💁‍♀️ Every Generation’s Pick

Crayola even broke down colour preferences by age group, and apparently, the blue obsession crosses generations. Gen Z, millennials, and Gen X are all team blue, while Boomers are the only ones who dared to go a different direction. (Of course they did.)