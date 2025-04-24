The World’s Loneliest Countries Ranked — And The U.S. Made the Top 5

Turns out loneliness isn’t just about staying in on a Friday night with Uber Eats and Netflix — it’s a full-on epidemic, and some countries are feeling it harder than others.

A new study from Emory University looked at loneliness rates in 29 countries, and let’s just say, some spots are seriously lacking in vibes. Leading the pack? Greece and Cyprus — where it seems the sunshine isn't quite enough to beat the blues.

Here’s the top 10 loneliest countries, ranked from most to least lonely:

Greece Cyprus Slovakia Italy United States Israel Czech Republic Romania Bulgaria Latvia

Who’s Feeling the Most Alone?

While older adults (50+) are often the first group we associate with loneliness, this study found a twist in the tale: in the U.S., it’s middle-aged folks feeling the most disconnected, even more than in most other countries. (The Netherlands was the only one that had it worse.)

Some of the biggest factors linked to loneliness include not being married, being unemployed, mental health struggles, and overall poor health. Life is hard, and when the support systems aren’t there, it hits differently.

It’s Not All Sad News

On the other end of the spectrum, Denmark came in as the least lonely country. So maybe the secret is hygge, pastries, and not taking life too seriously? Other low-loneliness champs included Switzerland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Spain.

Moral of the story? Maybe we all just need more long walks, deep chats, and reasons to put our phones down (or a ticket to Copenhagen).